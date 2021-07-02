Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 176.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 16.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $69,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.15. 23,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.27. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

