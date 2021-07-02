Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GWR opened at C$21.09 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.56. The stock has a market cap of C$476.38 million and a P/E ratio of 843.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

