Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.16. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 87,955 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

