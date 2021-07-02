Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GIDMF stock opened at 0.22 on Friday. Golden Independence Mining has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.57.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

