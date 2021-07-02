Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GIDMF stock opened at 0.22 on Friday. Golden Independence Mining has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.57.
About Golden Independence Mining
