Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.50. 33,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,842. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.