Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 9,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,648. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16.

