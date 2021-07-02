Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Pfizer by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 344,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 264,713 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,862,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,270,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 31,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 143,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

