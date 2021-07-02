Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 20,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

