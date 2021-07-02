Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,716. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

