Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

