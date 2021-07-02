Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Position Decreased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Good Times Restaurants were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GTIM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,167 shares of company stock worth $228,489 over the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.