Graft (GRFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $35,736.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Graft has a market cap of $228,518.96 and approximately $35,736.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.73 or 0.00622496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.