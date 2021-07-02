Graham Clemett Sells 5,021 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 832.50 ($10.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.76. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.19%.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
Featured Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.