Graham Clemett Sells 5,021 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 832.50 ($10.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.76. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 874 ($11.42).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

