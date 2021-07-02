Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Granite Construction by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GVA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,721. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

