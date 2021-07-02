Gravity (GZRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Gravity has a market capitalization of $93,108.08 and approximately $44.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.