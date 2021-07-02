GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $25,790.42 and approximately $9.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00125265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00169061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.03 or 1.00671284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,924,076 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

