Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Gray Television worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

