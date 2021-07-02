Greenlane Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 765% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $404.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,033 shares of company stock worth $726,527. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

