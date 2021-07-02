Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 5,315 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up about 1.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

