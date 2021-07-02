Greenline Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

