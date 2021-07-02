Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

