GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $387.54 million and a P/E ratio of -53.68.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

