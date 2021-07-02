Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,669 ($21.81), with a volume of 2290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,665 ($21.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 15.36 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gresham House Strategic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £57.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,524.39.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.