Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.07. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 5,269 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

