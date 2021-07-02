Grifols’ (GRFS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Grifols by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grifols by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Grifols by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grifols by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

