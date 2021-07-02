Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $11.98 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

