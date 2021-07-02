Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

