Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of SCCO opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

