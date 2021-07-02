Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 501.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Avient worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

