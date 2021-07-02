Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 86,908 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 150.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

