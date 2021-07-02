Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 62.0% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBAB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,120. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 67,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

