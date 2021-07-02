Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 5,235 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

