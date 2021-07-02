Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Magna International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE:MGA opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

