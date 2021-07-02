Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

