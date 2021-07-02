Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

