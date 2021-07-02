Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

