Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

