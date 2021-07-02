Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,049 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.