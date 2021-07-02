H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

NYSE:FUL opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $1,540,813. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

