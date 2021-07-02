Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

