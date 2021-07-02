Hammond Power Solutions’ (HPS.A) Buy Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of C$134.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

