Hammond Power Solutions’ (HPS.A) Buy Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.75 target price on the stock.
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of C$134.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
