Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 249.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

