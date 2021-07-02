HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

