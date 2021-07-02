HC Wainwright Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $171.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $171.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

