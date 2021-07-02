Head-To-Head Comparison: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) versus Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $1.24 billion 0.00 -$2.68 billion $0.09 N/A Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.89 -$14.44 million $0.31 37.58

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Capital and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Colony Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -192.01% -41.20% -12.51% Ladder Capital 0.46% 1.04% 0.26%

Risk & Volatility

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Colony Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

