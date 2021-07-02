Head-To-Head Comparison: Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 10.71% 31.29% 15.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Malibu Boats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 41.87 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Malibu Boats $653.16 million 2.35 $61.56 million $3.18 23.11

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and Malibu Boats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Malibu Boats 0 0 6 0 3.00

Malibu Boats has a consensus price target of $88.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. It operates through a network of independent dealers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

