Head to Head Review: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) vs. Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SecureWorks and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

SecureWorks presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 25.95%. Tuya has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.71% 0.15% 0.10% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SecureWorks and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $561.03 million 2.97 -$21.90 million ($0.01) -1,992.00 Tuya $179.87 million 76.18 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

SecureWorks has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Summary

SecureWorks beats Tuya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

