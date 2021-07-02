Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $103,000 Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Camden National were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Camden National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

