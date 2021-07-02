Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $63,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,531,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779,698 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

