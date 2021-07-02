Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after acquiring an additional 416,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

